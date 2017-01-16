70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US, Cuban Interior Ministry sign law-enforcement deal

58 minutes 6 seconds ago January 16, 2017 Jan 16, 2017 Monday, January 16 2017 January 16, 2017 6:52 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

HAVANA - The Obama administration and Cuba's Interior Ministry have agreed to share information on international criminal activity such as terrorism, human trafficking and money laundering despite Republican objections to U.S. law-enforcement cooperation with President Raul Castro's government.

The State Department signed the memorandum of understanding Monday with the Cuban Interior Ministry, which is responsible for internal security in Cuba, including crackdowns on political dissidents.

In the wake of Donald Trump's presidential election victory, the Cuban government has launched a last-minute rush of deals with the Obama administration and U.S. businesses in an attempt to build as much momentum as possible behind normalization before Obama leaves office. Trump has promised to re-evaluate Obama's agreements with Cuba and cancel those that he doesn't believe serve U.S. interests.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days