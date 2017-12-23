55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US consumer spending rises 0.6 percent in November

1 day 7 hours 56 minutes ago Friday, December 22 2017 Dec 22, 2017 December 22, 2017 7:37 AM December 22, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON- American consumers stepped up their spending last month, a good sign for the holiday shopping season.

The Commerce Department says consumer spending rose a sharp 0.6 percent from October, outpacing a 0.3 percent increase in personal income. As a result, the savings rate fell to 2.9 percent of after-tax income in November, lowest since November 2007.

The numbers bode well for the holidays and for the overall economy: Consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic output.

The measure of inflation favored by the Federal Reserve remained subdued, rising 1.8 percent in November from a year ago. Inflation is running below the Fed's 2 percent annual target, but the central bank is still confident enough in the economy to have raised interest rates three times this year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days