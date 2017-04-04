US comment terse on latest North Korea missile

SEOUL, South Korea - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says "the United States has spoken enough about North Korea" in reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch.



The State Department issued a terse statement from America's top diplomat acknowledging "yet another" launch and saying "We have no further comment."



U.S. and South Korean officials said earlier that North Korea fired a ballistic missile into its eastern waters Wednesday.



The launch came amid worries that the North might conduct banned nuclear or rocket tests ahead of the first summit between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week.