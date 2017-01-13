71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US citizen born in refugee camp seeks court order to marry

1 hour 51 minutes 12 seconds ago January 13, 2017 Jan 13, 2017 Friday, January 13 2017 January 13, 2017 4:07 PM in News
Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS
By: ASSOCIATED PRESS

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana man who was born in an Indonesian refugee camp is asking a federal judge to immediately block enforcement of a state law that prevents him and other immigrants from getting married because they can't produce birth certificates.

A court filing Friday by attorneys for Lafayette resident Viet "Victor" Anh Vo asks for a preliminary injunction that would allow him and others to obtain marriage licenses.

Vo originally sued in October to challenge recent changes in the state's marriage laws. The legislation's Republican sponsor said it was designed to crack down on people using sham marriages to gain visas and citizenship.

But Vo's suit claims the law violates his constitutional rights and discriminates against foreign-born people. Vo, a U.S. citizen, doesn't have any official record of his 1985 birth.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days