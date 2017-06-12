77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US cancels new protection for endangered West Coast whales

1 hour 13 minutes 50 seconds ago June 12, 2017 Jun 12, 2017 Monday, June 12 2017 June 12, 2017 2:16 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO - The Trump administration has thrown out a new rule meant to keep endangered whales and sea turtles from getting tangled in mile-long West Coast fishing nets.
  
The National Marine Fisheries Service announced Monday it was canceling the pending limit on the West Coast's sword-fishing industry - even though the fishing industry itself proposed the new rule.
  
The regulation was designed to cut the numbers of humpback whales, leatherback sea turtles and other creatures that accidentally get tangled in long, drifting nets.
  
The regulation allowed for shutting down swordfish fishing with the drift nets for up to two fishing seasons if too many of the endangered animals are getting hurt by the nets.
  
The federal fisheries service says it decided the new rule wasn't warranted.
  
Environmental groups say it's one of the first such Trump administration rollbacks targeting endangered-species protections off the West Coast.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days