Latest Weather Blog
US begins organ transplants from living donors who have HIV
WASHINGTON (AP) - Surgeons in Baltimore have performed what's thought to be the first kidney transplant from a living donor with HIV, a long-awaited milestone.
Nina Martinez, a 35-year-old from Atlanta, traveled to Johns Hopkins University to donate to an HIV-positive stranger. She says she wanted to make a difference in someone else's life and counter stigma surrounding HIV infection. Doctors only recently began transplanting organs from deceased donors who had HIV into HIV-positive recipients.
Hopkins says it's time to try HIV-positive living donation because newer HIV treatments are less likely to harm a donor's remaining kidney. Hopkins says donor and recipient are recovering well.
Experts say if more HIV-positive patients had a living donor, it could free up space on the nation's transplant waiting list.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Organizers to hold summit to discuss growth of entertainment industry in La.
-
Ascension residents get temporary reprieve from floodway designation
-
#WestSideHostages bumper stickers made in reponse to traffic woes
-
DOTD may be able to open both lanes of La. 1 South...
-
Sherwood Forest road repairs frustrating drivers, impacting businesses