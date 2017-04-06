58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US attacks Syrian air base with cruise missiles

45 minutes 56 seconds ago April 06, 2017 Apr 6, 2017 Thursday, April 06 2017 April 06, 2017 8:23 PM in Top Story
Source: news@wbrz.com
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - The United States has attacked a Syrian air base with roughly 60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad.
    
U.S. officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.
    
U.S. officials say Syrian government aircraft killed dozens of civilians by using chlorine mixed with a nerve agent, possibly sarin, earlier this week.
    
The bombing represents President Donald Trump's most dramatic military order since taking office. The Obama administration threatened attacking Assad's forces for previous chemical weapons attacks, but never followed through.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days