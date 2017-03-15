US argues to reinstate convictions in 'Hollywood South' case

NEW ORLEANS - Federal prosecutors have filed their arguments for reinstating criminal convictions against two people they said fraudulently obtained more than $1 million in tax credits from a program that helped build Louisiana's film industry into "Hollywood South."



Many of the counts on which attorney Michael Arata and producer Peter Hoffman were convicted were thrown out in December 2015 by a federal judge who was highly critical of prosecutors.



U.S. attorneys in New Orleans filed more than 100 pages of arguments at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, seeking to reinstate the convictions.



At issue were tax credits for renovating a French Quarter building into a production facility.



Hoffman and Arata were sentenced to probation on conspiracy and other remaining convictions. They have denied wrongdoing and are appealing.