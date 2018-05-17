79°
US approves 1st drug developed to prevent chronic migraines

2 hours 45 seconds ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 May 17, 2018 7:45 PM May 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - U.S. regulators have approved the first drug designed to prevent chronic migraines.
 
Thursday's action by the Food and Drug Administration clears the monthly shot for sale. Aimovig is the first in a new class of long-acting drugs for preventing migraines. Three other shots are expected to win approval by next year, and several pills are being tested.
 
Current prevention treatments include pills originally developed for epilepsy and other conditions and the wrinkle reducer Botox, but many patients abandon them because they don't help much or cause serious side effects.
 
Migraines can cause disabling symptoms: throbbing headaches, nausea and vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound.

