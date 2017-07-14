76°
US appeals travel ban ruling to Supreme Court

July 14, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HONOLULU - The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court for greater freedom in limiting visitors to the United States from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world.

The Justice Department filed an emergency appeal with the high court late Friday that seeks to undo a Hawaii judge's ruling from a day earlier. That ruling diluted President Donald Trump's restrictions on refugees and visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The administration bypassed the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had earlier ruled against Trump. The nation's high court allowed a scaled-back version of the travel ban to take effect last month and set arguments for October.

The current dispute is over the kinds of relationships people must have with U.S. residents or organizations. 

