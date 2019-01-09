US appeals court set to hear New Orleans abortion case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A fight over abortion access in New Orleans is going before a federal appeals court. Louisiana officials are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood.

The women's health organization has been seeking a license to perform abortions at a new facility in New Orleans since September of 2016. Planned Parenthood affiliates filed a lawsuit last February accusing the state of illegally delaying the granting of a license.

A federal judge in Baton Rouge turned down the state's motion to dismiss that lawsuit. On Wednesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments as the state continues efforts to have the case dismissed.

The lawsuit accuses the health department under Gov. John Bel Edwards - an anti-abortion Democrat - of using "sham" investigations to delay the license.