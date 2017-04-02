75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US ambassador says no question Russia meddled in election

1 hour 14 minutes 22 seconds ago April 02, 2017 Apr 2, 2017 Sunday, April 02 2017 April 02, 2017 11:40 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says there's no question Russia was involved in the U.S. presidential election and that the actions of the Kremlin will be addressed after the investigations are completed.

In an interview with ABC's "This Week," Ambassador Nikki Haley says Trump hasn't told her not to criticize Russia. She says she is "beating up on Russia" over issues such as its actions in Crimea and its dispute with Ukraine.

President Donald Trump has said he believes Russian operatives hacked Democratic Party emails but that any Russian involvement in the election didn't affect the outcome. The White House rejects any suggestion that there were connections between Trump or his staff and Russia.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days