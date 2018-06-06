77°
US 190 West now open after vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE- All lanes are open on US 190 West after an early morning vehicle fire.
The fire was reported before 7 a.m. near Scenic Highway. Authorities say no injuries were reported. The roadway was previously closed as crews cleared the scene.
The cause of the fire was not immediately released.
All lanes are open on US 190 West at Scenic Highway. There is no congestion from this incident.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 6, 2018
