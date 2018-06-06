77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
US 190 West now open after vehicle fire

Wednesday, June 06 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- All lanes are open on US 190 West after an early morning vehicle fire.

The fire was reported before 7 a.m. near Scenic Highway. Authorities say no injuries were reported. The roadway was previously closed as crews cleared the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

