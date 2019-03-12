75°
Upset parent charged with bringing gun to school after call from son

Tuesday, March 12 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WPTV
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida man showed up at a junior high school with a loaded gun after his son contacted him to say a teacher had pushed him.
  
The Palm Beach Post reports that 27-year-old Christopher Freeman was arrested Monday afternoon at Bear Lakes Middle School and charged with aggravated assault, possessing a weapon on school property, and disturbing the peace.
  
Palm Beach County School District police say Freeman's son had video-called him in tears, saying a teacher had "slammed him." Freeman told police he then saw an adult grab the boy before the call ended.
  
A police officer met with Freeman when he arrived at the school. The officer reported seeing what appeared to be a gun sticking out of Freeman's pants, prompting a school lockdown. Police found a loaded AK-47 pistol during a search.
  

