Uproar over United video imperils Chicago airport police

April 13, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO - The video of a man being dragged off a United Express flight shined an unwanted spotlight on the police force that guards Chicago's two main airports and could threaten the agency's future.

Alderman Chris Taliaferro says the cellphone footage has put the airport police at risk. He and other members of the city council were scheduled to grill United and the Chicago Aviation Department on Thursday about why a Kentucky physician was yanked out of his seat after he refused to get off the full jetliner at O'Hare Airport.

At the top of their list of questions is whether the airport officers had the authority to board the plane. The officers aren't part of the city's regular police force, get less training and can't carry firearms inside the airport grounds.

