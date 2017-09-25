Updated text and state-by-state numbers released for GCHJ

WASHINGTON- U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has released an updated legislative text, section-by-section and an HHS state-by-state impact table for the updated version of Grahm-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson.

“Cassidy-Heller-Johnson returns power back to patients and states to make the decisions that are best for them,” said Cassidy. “This plan protects those with pre-existing conditions and gives states resources and flexibility to lower premiums and increase the number of Americans insured.”

Louisiana has the same resources as under Obamacare and more flexibility to help working families with health insurance, including savings in match payments.

To view the updated legislative text, click here.

To view the updated section-by-section, click here.

To view the state-by-state impact table from HHS, click here.

To view the updated GCHJ Claim vs. Fact, click here.