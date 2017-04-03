Updated road closure list and traffic alerts

BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge has you covered with live updates for your Monday morning commute.

List of water of roadways/trees on roadways/road closures. This list is constantly changing. Use caution on roadways:

Livingston:

Hwy 444/Riverside Ridge (TREES DOWN)

Hwy 442/W of 43 (TREES DOWN)





Baton Rouge:

LA 409 (Liberty Rd.) is closed in both directions at Stoney Point Burch immediately until further notice due to a down tree blocking the roadway

