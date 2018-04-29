Update: Volunteers hard at work after flood homes hit by thieves

BATON ROUGE - Thanks to 2 On Your Side, volunteers are resting after a hard day at work rebuilding a flooded home.

The two-month construction project came to a halt after thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of tools.

Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge says it's out thousands of dollars in tools and supplies at one of the job sites. When volunteers arrived at work this morning on Delaware Street, they found that their belongings were missing.

"It's unfortunate, very unfortunate," said Rebuilding Together Executive Director Chris Andrews. "They cleaned us out of all of our tools."

A team of volunteers has been working on the green brick house for two months. The house is owned by a flood victim who can't wait to move back home and Andrews says the work is almost complete.