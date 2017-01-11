77°
UPDATE: Two lanes of I-10 West at Miss. River Bridge closed
BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes remain blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident. The right lane has open past the accident, following a separate incident that has now cleared, involving a disabled semi-truck.
Congestion from this incident has reached Essen Lane on I-10 West and I-12 West.
Keep up to date with the latest on Baton Rouge traffic at wbrz.com/traffic-cameras.
