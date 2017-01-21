UPDATE: TORNADO WATCH in effect for Baton Rouge area

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, CONCORDIA, EAST BATON ROUGE, EAST FELICIANA, IBERVILLE, JEFFERSON, LAFOURCHE, LIVINGSTON, ORLEANS, PLAQUEMINES, POINTE COUPEE, T. BERNARD, ST. CHARLES, ST. HELENA, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, ST. TAMMANY, TANGIPAHOA, TERREBONNE, WASHINGTON, WEST BATON ROUGE, and WEST FELICIANA Parishes until Saturday Jan. 21 at 7 a.m.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.