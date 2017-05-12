UPDATE: timing adjusted for Friday showers and storms

After one unsettled day, another stretch of quiet and warm weather is ahead.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A cold front will come into the region today with showers and thunderstorms. While an all day washout is not expected, periods of rain will be possible from dawn to dusk. The latest trends suggest that an initial line will bring most of the action during the morning hours. A second, broken area of rain and possibly thunderstorms is then expected during the afternoon. Showers will begin to exit the area around dusk—perhaps right on time for evening events such as LSU Baseball and graduation ceremonies. At this time, the chance for severe weather is very low but an isolated instance of gusty wind or hail is possible. About a half inch of rain is expected. Skies will slowly clear overnight.

Up Next: Slightly cooler and drier air is on tap for Mother’s Day weekend. While some cloud cover may linger, lots of sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Thermometers will climb above average on Monday and Tuesday as mostly sunny skies push readings into the upper 80s.

THE SCIENCE:

On Friday, a slightly positively tilted trough will dip from the middle to lower Mississippi River Valley with an accompanying cold front at the surface. This storm system will move into an area with some mid-level moisture and marginal instability—forecast model CAPE values appear to be near 1,000 – 1,500 j/kg. A few upper level impulses will slide over the area as this occurs. The LCL and LFC will couple and fall to around 500ft during the day. Lifted index values fall through the day from -2 to around -6 by Friday evening. With the cold front generating uplift and some upper air divergence providing column evacuation, a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop, but at this time wind shear is forecast to be very low which should minimize the threat for severe weather. With the freezing layer just low enough hail may occur in the strongest thunderstorm updrafts along with some gusty wind. Forecast model rain projections and the Weather Prediction Center highlight Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi in a region of 0.5 – 1.0 inches of rain. High resolution model runs show a squall line moving across the region through midday with a second, broken line of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. This second round should have considerably less punch due to convective overturning. Showers will begin to diminish around dusk. Once the cold front pushes through on Friday night, slightly cooler and drier air will return in time for Mother’s Day weekend. Temperatures will be near normal over the weekend with mainly clear skies through early next week. Temperatures will moderate to about 5 degrees above average Monday through Wednesday as an upper level ridge moves overhead.

--Josh