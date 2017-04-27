Update: Three former LSU Tigers selected in first round of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA - Three LSU Tigers were selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, marking the second most players selected. Overall there have been 43 LSU players picked in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, giving Tom Coughlin the bruising back he craves in his return to the floundering franchise.



Fournette should boost one of the league's worst offenses and take some pressure off struggling quarterback Blake Bortles.



Fournette ran for 3,840 yards and 40 touchdowns in three seasons in Baton Rouge, despite missing five games with an ankle injury in 2016. He averaged 6.2 yards a carry.



The Jaguars addressed most of their defensive needs in free agency, leaving them to go heavy on the offense in the draft.



The Cleveland Browns started Thursday nights' first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. The Bears traded up to pick UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the 49ers took Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas at No. 3.

The New York Jets have selected LSU safety Jamal Adams with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft.



The son of former New York Giants running back George Adams will immediately help a Jets secondary that struggled last season.



Adams was expected to go within the top three picks. In three seasons at LSU, he had five interceptions and 127 tackles and established himself as a terrific defender in both man and zone coverage along with solid skills in the run defense.



The Jets' starting safeties last season were Calvin Pryor, a first-rounder in 2014 who has been a bit of a disappointment, and veteran Marcus Gilchrist, who is coming off a serious knee injury.



The Buffalo Bills selected LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White with the 27th pick in the NFL draft and after the team traded down 17 spots to acquire two additional selections in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.



Listed at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, White was a three-plus-year starter who finished with six interceptions in 48 games. He addresses an immediate need on a team that lost starter Stephon Gilmore in free agency and released top backup Nickell Robey-Coleman.



The trade is a clear indication of rookie coach Sean McDermott's influence in the draft process. In swapping first-round picks this year, Buffalo acquired the Chiefs' third-round pick, 91st overall, and their first-round pick next year.



In making the deal, McDermott turned to his mentor, Chiefs coach Andy Reid. A defensive specialist, McDermott spent his first 12 NFL seasons working his way up the coaching ranks with the Reid-coached Philadelphia Eagles.