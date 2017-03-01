Teen rushed to hospital after accidental shooting in New Roads

NEW ROADS - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was accidentally shot Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m. New Roads Police responded to the scene of a reported accidental shooting on Highway 10. According to the New Roads Police Chief, four teens were traveling in a vehicle on their way back from the Mardi Gras parades in New Roads.

Police say the four were playing with a gun when it accidentally discharged, shooting one of the four in the neck. The shooting suspect was also shot in the finger.

The driver immediately pulled over on Highway 10 and reported the accident.

One of the teens reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran after it came to a stop. That teen later showed up at the New Roads Police Department with his mother and turned himself in.

Police say the teenager who ran away will face charges.

Sources confirm AirMed has been called to Point Coupee General Hospital to bring the victim to Baton Rouge.

A District 5 firefighter was also involved in a crash on the way to the shooting. No one in the crash was seriously injured.