UPDATE: Police arrest suspect after UNO threat

Photo: WGNO

UPDATE: The suspect accused of making the threat has been identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Heard.

According to WWL-TV, he is now in custody. Heard was for terrorizing.

NEW ORLEANS - Classes at the University of New Orleans are canceled Monday due to threats of violence made against the university, school officials announced late Sunday night.

According to WWL, school officials said that a student who lives on campus made threats against the university to two other students.

NOPD was notified of the threat and an arrest warrant has been issued for the student, however they are not in police custody at this time, school officials say.