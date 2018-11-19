Latest Weather Blog
Massive I-10 crash in Lafayette now impacting drivers in BR
BATON ROUGE - Drivers in Baton Rouge are being impacted by an early morning crash that was reported in Lafayette Monday.
Traffic is being diverted off I-10 West to LA 415 in Lobdell as crews clear a fiery crash that happened near Breaux Bridge.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic is being DIVERTED off of I-10 W to LA 415 in Lobdell as crews clear crash near Lafayette. Use Hwy 190 to head West. pic.twitter.com/NfTFojPmFS— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) November 19, 2018
The crash was reported before 10 a.m. on I-10 West.
Hours after the crash, crews were able to reopen one lane of traffic.
UPDATE: Right lane OPENS on I-10 W in Breaux Bridge. Delays still extreme in the area. Use Hwy 190 towards Lafayette.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) November 19, 2018
Minor injuries have been reported, according to state police. Authorities haven't said what caused the vehicle to burst into flames.
