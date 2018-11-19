Massive I-10 crash in Lafayette now impacting drivers in BR

69°
BATON ROUGE - Drivers in Baton Rouge are being impacted by an early morning crash that was reported in Lafayette Monday.

Traffic is being diverted off I-10 West to LA 415 in Lobdell as crews clear a fiery crash that happened near Breaux Bridge.

The crash was reported before 10 a.m. on I-10 West.

Hours after the crash, crews were able to reopen one lane of traffic.

 

Minor injuries have been reported, according to state police. Authorities haven't said what caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

