UPDATE: Mississippi River Bridge cleared following morning crash
BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash on the Mississippi River Bridge caused gridlocked traffic on I-10 West Monday morning.
The crash happened before 6 a.m. Two lanes at the top of the Mississippi River Bridge were blocked.
Reports say traffic congestion had reached the I-10/I-12 split. Crews cleared the crash before 7:30 a.m.
Injures were reported, but the extent of those injuries weren't released.
UPDATE: Congestion has returned to normal on I-10 West through BR.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 24, 2018
