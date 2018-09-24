UPDATE: Mississippi River Bridge cleared following morning crash

BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash on the Mississippi River Bridge caused gridlocked traffic on I-10 West Monday morning.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. Two lanes at the top of the Mississippi River Bridge were blocked.

Reports say traffic congestion had reached the I-10/I-12 split. Crews cleared the crash before 7:30 a.m.

Injures were reported, but the extent of those injuries weren't released.