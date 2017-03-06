UPDATE: Missing 51-year-old woman with mental illness found safe

UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police report that Anglia Sterling was found safe and unharmed in the Baton Rouge area Monday.

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a missing woman who suffers from a mental illness.

The missing woman has been identified as 51-year-old Anglia Sterling. She was reported missing on Mar. 2, however was last seen several days before. Sterling left behind her child with special needs, who is currently in the care of family.

Sterling is described as being 5'2'', 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out," police say.

Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Sterling is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at 389-8617.