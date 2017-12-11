Update: Man arrested Sunday after hit-and-run crash claims life of a Lafayette woman

ST. MARTIN PARISH - Louisiana State Police have arrested a man that struck and killed a 51-year-old woman walking alone Sunday morning.

34-year-old Michael John of Breaux Bridge was arrested Sunday, troopers say.

According to LSP, troopers were notified shortly before 6:00 a.m. of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 92-1 near Fontelieu Road near Cade, La.

The crash claimed the life of Dorine Johnnie, 51, of Lafayette.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that an unknown vehicle was traveling east on LA 92-1. Troopers found evidence at the scene indicating Johnnie was struck in the eastbound lane.

A short time later, troopers say John contacted State Police and identified himself as the driver of the vehicle.

John was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail. The accident remains under investigation.