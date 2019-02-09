UPDATE: Man arrested for murder of roommate, charged with rape

UPDATE: Authorities say a 44-year-old man accused of killing and dismembering hi 27-year-old roommate who lived with the suspect's ex-girlfriend is also charged with raping the ex-girlfriend.



Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser says Viusqui Perez-Espinosa was arrested on a rape charge in November, and charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice have now been added.

KENNER – A man has been arrested for the murder of his roommate whose severed arm was found in the Reserve Canal along I-10 earlier this month.

WWL reports that 44-year-old Viusqui Perez-Espinosa was arrested and charged with second degree murder and obstruction of justice. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by Kenner Police and the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

Perez-Espinosa was arrested following the disappearance of his 27-year-old roommate, Ivis Alexis Portales-Lara, who was last seen on Nov. 11.

Perez-Espinosa became a suspect after telling police different versions of Portales-Lara's whereabouts. Police learned that Perez-Espinosa was jealous of Portales-Lara because he was romantically involved with a former girlfriend.

According to police, when Perez-Espinosa was interviewed at an apartment in Kenner detectives saw what was believed to be blood on the floor, splattered on the wall in the hallway, bathroom and closet doors. Additionally, after a search warrant was executed another larger pool of blood was found.

DNA testing confirmed that the blood matched Portales-Lara and along with the arm found in the Reserve Canal. Police said that other body parts of Portales-Lara were recovered.