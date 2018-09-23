Latest Weather Blog
UPDATE: Man arrested for DWI after fiery 18-wheeler crash closes I-10 early Saturday
PRAIRIEVILLE – Westbound I-10 closed Saturday morning due to a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler.
55-year old Jackson Jr. Harvey for was arrested for DWI following the crash.
The wreck happened before sunrise between La. 73 and Highland Road within the construction zone. Traffic was being moved off of I-10 at Highway 73.
According to a release troopers there were multiple signs showing that Jackson was intoxicated. Jackson sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
State Police said in a Facebook post there were injuries.
The interstate was closed for less than three hours while crews dealt with the crash and made repairs to damage in the construction zone. The interstate was reopened around 8:30 Saturday morning.
