85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UPDATE: Man arrested for DWI after fiery 18-wheeler crash closes I-10 early Saturday

1 day 6 hours 18 minutes ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 September 22, 2018 8:28 AM September 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PRAIRIEVILLE – Westbound I-10 closed Saturday morning due to a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler.

55-year old Jackson Jr. Harvey for was arrested for DWI following the crash.

The wreck happened before sunrise between La. 73 and Highland Road within the construction zone. Traffic was being moved off of I-10 at Highway 73.

According to a release troopers there were multiple signs showing that Jackson was intoxicated. Jackson sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

State Police said in a Facebook post there were injuries.

The interstate was closed for less than three hours while crews dealt with the crash and made repairs to damage in the construction zone.  The interstate was reopened around 8:30 Saturday morning. 

Click HERE to monitor traffic conditions.

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days