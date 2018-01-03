Latest Weather Blog
Update: LSU's Dave Aranda staying at LSU after interest from Texas A&M
Baton Rouge - LSU's defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is staying in Tiger Town after turning down multiple attempts from Texas A&M to lure him to join new head coach Jimbo Fisher in College Station.
LSU officials confirmed that they were able to keep Aranda a Tiger after the Aggies made a second attempt to hire him away as their defensive coordinator.
On Wednesday afternoon the Houston Chronicle reported that Texas A&M was expected to name Aranda to the position in College Station. However Ross Dellenger of the Advocate first reported Wednesday evening that LSU had recruited the Aranda to stay with LSU for another season.
In his first two seasons at LSU, Aranda has led a defense that has finished in the top 15 of the NCAA's total defenses and also scoring defense.
His 1.85 million dollar salary is the highest paid assistant job in college football and with the attention from Texas A&M it is expected to grow with a possible extension to his contract that was set to expire in 2019.
