Update: LSU dominates Ole Miss; 40-24

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have won back to back games over top 25 opponents, and will look to build on their success as they face SEC West Division rival Ole Miss Saturday in Oxford.

Kickoff between the 24th ranked Tigers and Rebels is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

LSU is 5-2 overall coming into the game, 2-1 in the SEC. Last week, LSU rallied from a 20 point deficit in the first half to beat Auburn 27-23 in Tiger Stadium. It was the largest home field SEC comeback in school history.

The Tigers are also one win shy of becoming bowl-eligible for a school-record 18th consecutive season.

Ole Miss is 3-3 overall coming into the game, 1-2 in the SEC. Under interim head coach Matt Luke, the Rebels are coming off their most impressive win of the season as they beat Vanderbilt by a score of 57-35 last Saturday.

LSU is looking to get its first win in Oxford since 2011. The Tigers have lost the last two in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, in 2013 and 2015.

Head coach Ed Orgeron will make his first appearance back in Oxford after serving as head coach at Ole Miss from 2005-07.

The LSU-Ole Miss series dates all the way back to 1894, and the schools have met every year since 1945. LSU leads the overall series, spanning 105 games, at 60-41-4.

