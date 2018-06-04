UPDATE: LSU Baseball ends season in 12-0 loss to Oregon St.

Photo: @LSUbaseball

CORVALLIS, OR - The LSU Tiger baseball season came to a close in a resounding 12-0 defeat by Oregon St in the Regional Championship game on Sunday night at Goss Field.

LSU struggled to get on base and their depleted pitching staff couldn't keep the Beavers off the basepaths as OSU hammered out 14 hits en route to the lopsided win.

The Tigers fought their way to the Championship game but a lack of depth in the LSU pitching rotation meant that the Tigers would have to find a way to win with pitchers who were not regular starters.

Devin Fontenot got the start for LSU however he threw 30 pitches in the first and only inning of work that he would log. Fontenot took the loss after allowing five runs, three of them earned on three hits.

LSU struggled to get to Beaver starter Kevin Abel who limited the Tigers to just three hits in eight innings.

Paul Maineiri's Tigers finish the season 39-27 and will lose some players to the Major League draft which starts Monday, June 4.