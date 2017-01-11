75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UPDATE: Two lanes of I-10 West at Miss. River Bridge closed

1 hour 12 minutes 3 seconds ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 11:57 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes remain blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident.  The right lane has open past the accident, following a separate incident that has now cleared, involving a disabled semi-truck.

Congestion from this incident has reached Essen Lane on I-10 West and I-12 West. 

Keep up to date with the latest on Baton Rouge traffic at wbrz.com/traffic-cameras.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days