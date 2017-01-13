UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-10 after Miss. River Bridge accident

UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 East has been reopened.

BATON ROUGE - An accident has caused the closure of multiple lanes of I-10.

The right and left lanes of I-10 East are blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge. Traffic continues to pass through the center lane.

The left lane of I-10 West is closed due to emergency vehicles responding to the eastbound incident.

Traffic continues to pass through the center and right lanes. Congestion from the accident has reached South Acadian Thruway and beyond LA 415.

