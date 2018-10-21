UPDATE: I10 West now open on Basin Bridge after wreck, medical helicopter called

UPDATE: The both lanes of the bridge are now open.

RAMAH- LA I10 Westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is shut down due to a wreck.

It happened near milepost 130.

The wreck was reported around 8:30 Sunday night. EMS is on the scene, they stated that six people were involved. Two of the six were injured. Medical helicopters are on their way to the wreck.

Officials say the injuries are non-life threatening.

One lane will open as soon as air-med takes off.

This is all the information we have at the time.