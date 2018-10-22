70°
UPDATE: I-10 West now open on Basin Bridge after wreck, medical helicopter called

UPDATE: The both lanes of the bridge are now open.

RAMAH- I-10 Westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is shut down due to a wreck.

It happened near milepost 130.

The wreck was reported around 8:30 Sunday night. Authorities say two people were injured. Medical helicopters are on their way to the wreck.

Officials say the injuries are non-life threatening.

 

