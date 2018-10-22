70°
Latest Weather Blog
UPDATE: I-10 West now open on Basin Bridge after wreck, medical helicopter called
UPDATE: The both lanes of the bridge are now open.
RAMAH- I-10 Westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is shut down due to a wreck.
It happened near milepost 130.
The wreck was reported around 8:30 Sunday night. Authorities say two people were injured. Medical helicopters are on their way to the wreck.
Officials say the injuries are non-life threatening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
White pelicans seen relaxing in LSU lakes
-
Shoplifters: Two wanted for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise
-
A hot dog? Firefighters rescue pet stuck in heating duct
-
Sunshine Bridge closure affecting local businesses
-
LSU professor invents new way to detect breast cancer genes using a...