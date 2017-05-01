66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UPDATE: Dallas shooting began as neighbor dispute

55 minutes 4 seconds ago May 01, 2017 May 1, 2017 Monday, May 01 2017 May 01, 2017 8:11 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DALLAS - Dallas police say a shooting that critically wounded a paramedic started as a dispute between two neighbors.

Interim Police Chief David Pughes said the suspected gunman was found dead in a Dallas home Monday as officers searched the neighborhood following the paramedic's shooting.

Investigators say the paramedic was among those responding to a shooting reported in the neighborhood east of downtown around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities say that as emergency responders treated a civilian who'd been shot, another person approached, opened fire and critically injured the paramedic.

Pughes says officers at the scene were told that the suspected shooter and the person found shot in the street were neighbors who'd had a dispute. He says officers were told "it was just a simple dispute between two neighbors that escalated into a shooting."

A second person also was found dead in the home, though no details have been released about that person.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days