UPDATE: Dallas shooting began as neighbor dispute

DALLAS - Dallas police say a shooting that critically wounded a paramedic started as a dispute between two neighbors.



Interim Police Chief David Pughes said the suspected gunman was found dead in a Dallas home Monday as officers searched the neighborhood following the paramedic's shooting.



Investigators say the paramedic was among those responding to a shooting reported in the neighborhood east of downtown around 11:30 a.m.



Authorities say that as emergency responders treated a civilian who'd been shot, another person approached, opened fire and critically injured the paramedic.



Pughes says officers at the scene were told that the suspected shooter and the person found shot in the street were neighbors who'd had a dispute. He says officers were told "it was just a simple dispute between two neighbors that escalated into a shooting."



A second person also was found dead in the home, though no details have been released about that person.