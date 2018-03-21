54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UPDATE: Authorities identified Texas bombing suspect

3 hours 55 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, March 21 2018 Mar 21, 2018 March 21, 2018 5:39 AM March 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Facebook photo from 2013-KVUE

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - A law enforcement official has told The Associated Press that the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mark Anthony Conditt.

The official, who has been briefed on the investigation, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales told the AP that the bombing suspect lived in his city, which is a suburb of Austin not far from the site of the first of four bombings. Authorities earlier described the suspect only as a 24-year-old white man.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days