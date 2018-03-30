UPDATE: AT&T service returned to Donaldsonville residents after outage

UPDATE: Service has been restored to customers who were affected by a fiber that was cut by a construction crew replacing sidewalks.

According to a spokesperson with AT&T, technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage.

***

DONALDSONVILLE - AT&T customers in parts of Ascension Parish have spent more than a day without cellular service.

A spokesperson with AT&T tells WBRZ that the outage began Wednesday afternoon after a state highway contractor apparently cut a fiber optic cable in East Baton Rouge.

The outage is primarily affected Donaldsonville, along with parts of Iberville and St. James Parishes.

As of Thursday evening, it's still unclear when the service will be restored.