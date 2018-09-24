UPDATE: All lanes are open at I-12 West near Albany

UPDATE: I-12 West is now open.

There has been a reported wreck between Exit 29: LA 441 and Exit 32: LA 43 near Albany.

According to DOTD as of now 1-12 West is closed at Albany due to the accident, congestion in 3 miles in length. Traffic is being diverted off I-12 West at Exit 32.