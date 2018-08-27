78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UPDATE: All clear at I-10 East near Sorrento after box truck overturns

7 hours 6 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 August 26, 2018 5:33 PM August 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Both lanes of I-10 East at LA-22  near Sorrento were cleared after officials removed the overturned box truck.

SORRENTO- The left lane is blocked on I-10 East at LA 22 near the Sorrento exit due to an overturned box truck.

No injuries were reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days