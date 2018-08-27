78°
UPDATE: All clear at I-10 East near Sorrento after box truck overturns
UPDATE: Both lanes of I-10 East at LA-22 near Sorrento were cleared after officials removed the overturned box truck.
SORRENTO- The left lane is blocked on I-10 East at LA 22 near the Sorrento exit due to an overturned box truck.
No injuries were reported.
