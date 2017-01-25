63°
UPDATE: 19-year-old Livingston girl found safe
UPDATE: Sheriff's deputies report Cureton has been safely located, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenager who went missing over the weekend.
The Sheriff's office says 19-year-old Loren Rae Cureton of Denham Springs was last seen in the Walker area Sunday.
Deputies say Cureton has long, dirty blode hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'10" and weighs 225 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPSO at 225-686-2241.
