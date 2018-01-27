Latest Weather Blog
UPDATE: 15-year-old female driver arrested after car crashed into church on Gus Young Avenue
UPDATE: Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old female, has been arrested. A court summons has been issued for two adults that were in the vehicle at the time of the crash for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE- Three people are in custody after a police chase ended when a car crashed into a church Friday morning.
Sources say the pursuit started at Claycut and Foster, and ended at North 37th Street and Gus Young Avenue.
The vehicle hit utility pole and a fire hydrant before crashing into Greater Saint Michael Baptist Church. Entergy says about 100 homes in the area are without power.
Three people were arrested, officials told WBRZ.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
