UPDATE: 15-year-old female driver arrested after car crashed into church on Gus Young Avenue

UPDATE: Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old female, has been arrested. A court summons has been issued for two adults that were in the vehicle at the time of the crash for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

BATON ROUGE- Three people are in custody after a police chase ended when a car crashed into a church Friday morning.

Sources say the pursuit started at Claycut and Foster, and ended at North 37th Street and Gus Young Avenue.

The vehicle hit utility pole and a fire hydrant before crashing into Greater Saint Michael Baptist Church. Entergy says about 100 homes in the area are without power.

Three people were arrested, officials told WBRZ.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.