59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UPDATE: 15-year-old female driver arrested after car crashed into church on Gus Young Avenue

15 hours 44 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, January 26 2018 Jan 26, 2018 January 26, 2018 11:39 AM January 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old female, has been arrested. A court summons has been issued for two adults that were in the vehicle at the time of the crash for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

BATON ROUGE- Three people are in custody after a police chase ended when a car crashed into a church Friday morning.

Sources say the pursuit started at Claycut and Foster, and ended at North 37th Street and Gus Young Avenue.

                               

The vehicle hit utility pole and a fire hydrant before crashing into Greater Saint Michael Baptist Church. Entergy says about 100 homes in the area are without power.

Three people were arrested, officials told WBRZ.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days