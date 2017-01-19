Up to 117 civilians died in strikes during Obama presidency

WASHINGTON - U.S. intelligence officials say as many as 117 civilians have been killed in drone and other counterterror attacks in Pakistan, Yemen and elsewhere during President Barack Obama's presidency.



Intelligence officials late Thursday released their second report on civilian deaths in response to mounting public pressure for more information about lethal U.S. operations overseas.



The first report, released last year, said between 64 and 116 civilians were killed during the first seven years of Obama's presidency. The latest assessment says one civilian was killed last year.



The military and CIA conduct strikes in Pakistan, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia and Libya. The data didn't include strikes conducted in war zones of Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.



Human rights and other groups have criticized the administration, saying it undercuts civilian casualties.