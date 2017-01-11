Unwanted FEMA trailer blocks home repairs

BATON ROUGE - A couple rebuilding their flood damaged home had to delay their progress when FEMA dropped off a trailer right outside their house.

B.J. and Kimmie Kirkpatrick applied for the trailer right after the flood, but canceled their request in November when they decided it was taking too long.

"We don't need the trailer anymore," B.J. said on Tuesday.

However, the trailer was still delivered to their East Baton Rouge home around New Year's. Now their contractor can't do any more work on the house because the trailer is blocking the garage door he needs to use.

"The fork lift can't get through with the amount of stuff that has to be delivered," said Kimmie.

After calling FEMA again, someone came back but didn't remove the trailer. Instead it was pushed further back on the property and a dumpster belonging to the Kirkpatrick's contractor was dragged out in front if it. The rough moving job left deep ruts in the front lawn.

A spokesperson for FEMA didn't say why this happened, but said the trailer would soon be removed.

The spokesperson also said flood victims are starting to turn their trailers back to the agency as work completed on their homes.

The returned trailers are being relocated to other flood victims who still need them.