Unusual number of returned property tax notices in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A high number of returned tax notices in Livingston Parish may become a problem in the near future.

Tax notices were sent out, but the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says they've received an unusual number of returned notices.

"Some people are still not back in their homes. Mail is being forwarded, and those tax notices could have gotten lost in the shuffle. So we're asking folks to communicate with us because taxes are due on December 31st," said Lori Steele, LPSO's spokesperson.

Due to last year's flood, Walker resident Charles Craft says he's not surprised by the number of returned property tax notices the parish has received this year.

"Our nextdoor neighbor, I've been putting their mail, ever since the flood, on their porch. Their house was destroyed. And I haven't seen them since" said Craft.

The sheriff's office posted a message on Facebook, reminding residents to pay their taxes.

People not updating their addresses or not returning to their flooded home could be the reason why this is happening. The parish says roughly 10 percent of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office tax notices were returned, which triples the norm.

Taxpayers got a break with assessments and Craft says a lot of people are not in their homes more than a year after the flood.

"After the flood, they just can't afford their property. Can't afford to rebuild it and pay taxes and everything else they have to do," Craft said.

For Livingston Parish property tax information click here.