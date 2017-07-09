88°
Latest Weather Blog
Unused suit? Louisiana corrections agency seeking donations
BATON ROUGE - Have a business suit or work-appropriate dress that's tucked away in the back of your closet unused?
Louisiana's corrections department is looking for donations of professional clothing to give to men and women leaving prison who need something to wear for job interviews.
The department is asking for the contributions as part of the 10th annual National Suit Drive, a partnership with Refined by Fire Ministries and Men's Wearhouse.
Men's Wearhouse locations around the state are accepting donations of used and cleaned clothing items, including suits, dress shirts, sports coats, shoes, jackets, ties and belts for both men and women. Clothing should be on a hanger.
Donations will be accepted until July 31. Donors receive a 50 percent coupon for future purchases at the store.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Weekend-long closure of I-10 in Ascension begins tonight
-
Great-grandpa-to-be’s moved to tears by pregnancy announcement
-
Milwaukee cop jumps into lagoon to save struggling dog
-
Chlorine leak at area plant contained, shelter in place order lifted
-
Drivers frustrated by weekend roadwork on I-10