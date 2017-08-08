Unsettled pattern continues

Scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in mid 70s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

A weakness in to area high pressures allows more scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area today. As this area of high pressure scoots further east, rain chances do taper a bit and we see temperatures rebound by creeping into the lower 90s. Despite that, our temperatures have been fairly below average over the past couple weeks.

Another added benefit of the approach of that high pressure, is that it will act as a shield and help steer Tropical Storm Franklin away from the United States, and into the mountains of Mexico where it will be torn apart. It's not a threat to the Gulf Coast.

Another disturbance in the Atlantic has a low chance of development at this point, and we are not yet concerned.

