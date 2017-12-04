Unrestrained man killing in Pointe Coupee Parish crash

POINTE COUPEE PARISH- Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Department were on the scene of a crash in Pointe Coupee the left one man dead Sunday.

The crash occurred on US Highway 190 west of LA Highway 413 in Pointe Coupee Parish, and took the life of 64-year-old Billy Bookman.

Authorities said the crash occurred as Bookman was traveling eastbound on US Highway 190 in a 2003 Jaguar S-Type. For reasons still under investigation, the Jaguar ran off the roadway to the right and struck several trees.

Bookman was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries as a result, according to authorities.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Bookman to be submitted to the state crime lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.